2020 NFL Draft: Why South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw could be the Falcons' first-round pick

He doesn't yet have a wide array of pass rush moves, but there are few players better to learn from in that regard than Jarrett. What Kinlaw does use from time to time is a devastating push-pull move that few college linemen could withstand. There are times when Kinlaw tries to get "skinny" through the gap, and he leaves an open target for a lineman to knock him over. For a player with his size and strength, Kinlaw was on the ground a fair amount. He also has a tendency to pop up while rushing the passer, which leaves him vulnerable and NFL linemen will make him pay for that. Again, that's something that can be coached out of him.