2019 NFL Draft: Why Michigan's Rashan Gary could be the Falcons' first-round pick

Coming out of high school, Gary was viewed as nothing short of a phenom. He is one of only five players to ever receive a perfect 5-star rating by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, joining Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Nkemdiche, Vince Young and Ernie Sims.

Gary never lived up to those lofty projections at Michigan, however. In his three seasons with the Wolverines, Gary recorded 119 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. But Gary's athleticism remains irresistible, and he could become one of the best players in the NFL if a coaching staff fully unlocks him.

How Gary fits in with the Falcons

The Falcons have a need on both the interior and exterior of their defensive line, and they need to bolster their run defense in addition to their pass rush. Those are two important and tricky areas to improve quickly. Yet Gary may be capable of doing just that.

At 6-foot-4 and 277 pounds, Gary has the frame and size to play both inside and outside. Adrian Clayborn, who is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, is a defensive end who the Falcons have played on the edge in base packages and moved inside in pass-rush situations. Gary could conceivably operate in a similar role.