2019 NFL Draft: Why Mississippi State's Montez Sweat could be the Falcons' first-round pick

Coming out of Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga., Sweat was ranked as a three-star tight end prospect by 247Sports' composite rankings. Sweat's journey to Mississippi State was a twisting one. He originally enrolled at Michigan State, where he switched to defensive end, but was kicked off the team after his freshman season.

Sweat then spent one year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before joining Mississippi State. While with the Bulldogs, Sweat became one of the SEC's best pass rushers.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end recorded 101 tackles, 30 tackles for a loss and 22.5 sacks during his two seasons at Mississippi State, highlighting just how effective he was during his short time at the school. Sweat recently displayed his incredible athleticism at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, faster than any defensive end in his class.

How Sweat fits in with the Falcons

Sweat is clearly an athlete capable of succeeding in the NFL. He has an incredibly long frame and he uses it well. Sweat combines an explosive first step with his length to get on offensive linemen in a hurry and control the action. Very rarely are linemen able to get their hands on Sweat and lock him down.