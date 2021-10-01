Who will win, Falcons or Washington? Experts' Picks

The Atlanta Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host the Washington Football Team this Sunday. A familiar foe, these two sides have faced off 25 times in the regular season all time with Washington leading the match up 14-10-1. However, the Falcons are currently riding a six-game win streak in the head-to-head with Matt Ryan never having suffered a loss to Washington.
The Falcons offensive line will have their hands full against a young Washington pass rush. Washington has spent their last four first-round draft picks on their defensive line with hopes of building one of the league's most elite lines. Their defensive line has underperformed thus far logging only six sacks in three games, with young star Chase Young yet to record a sack. It will be up to the Falcons relatively unproven offensive line to ensure that Sunday is not Washington's chance to right the ship on the defensive line.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants during Week 3 of 2021.
On the other side of the ball the Falcons will have to cut off Washington's three-pronged attack of Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, and Logan Thomas. The Falcons defense only gave up 14 points to the Giants last week while only allowing them to convert one touchdown in the red zone. With A.J. Terrell potentially returning this week and guys like Dante Fowler, who logged a strip sack in each of the last two games, stepping up this defense may be enough to contain the Washington offense.
With that let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.
*Picks made as of Sept. 30
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|2021 Record
|Jarrett Bell | USA Today
|Falcons
|3-0
|Matt Bowen | ESPN
|Washington
|1-2
|Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com
|Washington
|2-1
|Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
|Washington
|0-3
|Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
|Washington
|2-1
|Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News
|Washington
|1-2
|Rob Ninkovich | ESPN
|Washington
|1-2
|Jason La Confora | CBS Sports
|Washington
|2-1
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Washington
|1-2
|Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today
|Falcons
|2-1
