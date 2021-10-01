Who will win, Falcons or Washington? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz to host the Washington Football Team 

Oct 01, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Atlanta Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host the Washington Football Team this Sunday. A familiar foe, these two sides have faced off 25 times in the regular season all time with Washington leading the match up 14-10-1. However, the Falcons are currently riding a six-game win streak in the head-to-head with Matt Ryan never having suffered a loss to Washington.

The Falcons offensive line will have their hands full against a young Washington pass rush. Washington has spent their last four first-round draft picks on their defensive line with hopes of building one of the league's most elite lines. Their defensive line has underperformed thus far logging only six sacks in three games, with young star Chase Young yet to record a sack. It will be up to the Falcons relatively unproven offensive line to ensure that Sunday is not Washington's chance to right the ship on the defensive line.

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Giants

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants during Week 3 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons defense line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second halfagainst the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second halfagainst the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after catching a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after catching a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #97 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #97 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 make a tackle during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 make a tackle during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants captains look on during the coin toss prior to their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants captains look on during the coin toss prior to their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players look on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players look on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

On the other side of the ball the Falcons will have to cut off Washington's three-pronged attack of Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, and Logan Thomas. The Falcons defense only gave up 14 points to the Giants last week while only allowing them to convert one touchdown in the red zone. With A.J. Terrell potentially returning this week and guys like Dante Fowler, who logged a strip sack in each of the last two games, stepping up this defense may be enough to contain the Washington offense.   

With that let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.

*Picks made as of Sept. 30

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Falcons 3-0
Matt Bowen | ESPN Washington 1-2
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Washington 2-1
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Washington 0-3
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Washington 2-1
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Washington 1-2
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN Washington 1-2
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Washington 2-1
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Washington 1-2
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Falcons 2-1

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

