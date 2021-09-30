Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell full participant for second straight practice heading into Washington game

Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage remain out with ankle injuries

Sep 30, 2021 at 03:36 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Injury Report.9.30

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was a full participant yet again during Thursday's practice, a positive sign that he could available for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

That's still up in the air and will be until he is formally cleared to play by going completely through the NFL's concussion protocol. While T.J. Green filled in admirably in a Week 3 win over the New York Giants, the Falcons defense is far better with Terrell in the lineup.

That's true of Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson, though them missing a second straight practice on Thursday adds pessimism to their playing prospects. Some limited participants on Wednesday, notable safety Erik Harris and receiver Frank Darby, went full on Thursday.

