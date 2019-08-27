Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

Overview

Two first-round picks: With the 14th overall pick, the Falcons drafted former Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom before trading back into the first round to take former Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary at No. 31. Both picks are similar to the other offseason additions when it comes to size. Lindstrom is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds and McGary is 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds. "We were looking for a tough, gritty, nasty, edgy guy that was going to get out and around really well," Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said.