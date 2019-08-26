Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons running backs

Tabeek's prediction

The Falcons have needed at least three running backs and one fullback to get through the last two seasons. I think they'll keep four on the roster this year plus Barner, whose primary role will be as a return man, so I'll count him as a special teams player. Much will depend on what happens with a few other position groups, especially special teams and tight ends. After that first preseason game I thought the practice squad might be a possibility for Ollison, but I don't see that happening now. I think the tough call will be Hill, and I think the Falcons keep him in the fold. Brooks-James is the fastest of the backs and I think the Falcons like him a lot, enough to keep him on the practice squad.