Samuel In, Jerry Out Against Saints

The Falcons picture of health continues to improve as the season moves on. Last week Sean Weatherspoon returned to action after missing three weeks. After battling shoulder issues throughout the game against Tampa, Asante Samuel did not practice all week. Despite that, he's scheduled to play Thursday night against the Saints. Defensive tackle Peria Jerry, who also missed practice this week, is inactive.
Corey Peters will move up to Jerry's starting defensive tackle spot.
Other inactives for the Falcons are QB Dominique Davis, WR Tim Toone, S Charles Mitchell, G Phillipkeith Manley, DE Lawrence Sidbury and OG Harland Gunn.
Among the notable inactives for the Saints is tackle Charles Brown. Right tackle Zach Strief was limited all week in practice, but will play Thursday. Other inactives include WR Courtney Roby, S Isa Abdul-Quddus, LB Scott Shanle, TE David Thomas, DE Junior Galette and DT Tom Johnson.