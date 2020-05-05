Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

If you've run out of shows to binge while staying safe at home due to COVID-19, Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen and his wife, Grace, have just the thing to help pass the time.

The couple recently launched their podcast "All in with the Allens," which offers "unfiltered insights, perspective, and knowledge" into the couples' life. The episodes are easy listens at about 30 minutes each.

Allen has more than a few stories to share about his life, both on and off the field. In a recent podcast, "The Making of Ricardo Allen Part 1," he touches on his first memories of football.

In his time with the Falcons, Allen has shown an incredible amount of perseverance. Coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury, Allen became a team captain in 2019 and was named the Atlanta Falcons Man of the Year for his work in the community.

And, as a family of four, soon to be five, the Allens have plenty of family stories to share in addition to football.

While the podcast is not affiliated with the Atlanta Falcons, it is a great way to learn more about one of the leaders in the locker room.

We won't give anything away, but there are sure to be many more entertaining and insightful stories coming in the future. And one of the best things about the podcast is the regular new episodes. The Allens won't leave you waiting.