Falcons release rookie defensive lineman from 53-man roster

Travis Bell came to Atlanta back in October and played in the most recent two losses.

Dec 19, 2023 at 03:59 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

IMG_3044

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Travis Bell, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 310-pound rookie played in two games for the Falcons this season – the Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Week 15 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He totaled 30 defensive snaps overall and recorded one tackle in each performance.

The Chicago Bears originally drafted Bell out of Kennesaw State with a seventh-round pick earlier this year. The Bears waived Bell on the official 53-man roster cut-down day but then assigned him to their practice squad the next day. The Falcons picked Bell of the Bears practice squad on Oct. 31.

16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

LaCale London activated off injured reserve, Kentavius Street moved to IR in a corresponding move; David Onyemata formally ruled out of Panthers game
news

Falcons elevate a linebacker, offensive lineman from practice squad for Week 14

Milo Eifler and Tyler Vrabel will be eligible to play for the Falcons in Sunday's rematch with the Buccaneers.
news

Defensive lineman LaCale London designated to return from IR

LaCale London was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1, and now his 21-day window is open.
news

Falcons designate tight end, linebacker as practice squad elevations

TE Parker Hesse and LB Milo Eifler are eligible to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
news

Falcons designate receiver, defensive lineman as practice squad elevations

Frank Darby and Timmy Horne are eligible to play Sunday's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Falcons make changes at linebacker with roster moves

Andre Smith Jr. was promoted to the 53-man roster; Tae Davis was released in a corresponding move
news

Falcons elevate two offensive weapons from practice squad before Sunday's game

The Falcons host the Vikings on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Week 9 matchup.
news

Falcons sign DL Travis Bell off Chicago Bears practice squad

LaCale London was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move
news

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett placed on injured reserve

This will be the first time the Falcons are really without Grady Jarrett since he came to Atlanta in 2015.
news

Falcons acquire defensive lineman Kentavius Street in trade with Eagles

Atlanta also gained a 2025 seventh-round pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Bradley Pinion added to injury report, Falcons designate two practice squad elevations

Linebacker Andre Smith, new practice squad signing Pat O'Donnell eligible to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 

Top News

Falcons release rookie defensive lineman from 53-man roster

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers stay on top, Bills surge, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall back after Panthers loss

What Arthur Smith said about the quarterback position moving forward after Week 15 loss to Carolina

Advertising