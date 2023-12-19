Falcons release rookie defensive lineman from 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Travis Bell, the team announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot, 310-pound rookie played in two games for the Falcons this season – the Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Week 15 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He totaled 30 defensive snaps overall and recorded one tackle in each performance.
The Chicago Bears originally drafted Bell out of Kennesaw State with a seventh-round pick earlier this year. The Bears waived Bell on the official 53-man roster cut-down day but then assigned him to their practice squad the next day. The Falcons picked Bell of the Bears practice squad on Oct. 31.