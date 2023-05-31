Which new defensive addition will make biggest impact in 2023? -- Question of the Week

Tori: I feel like I have to say David Onyemata, which I realize could be a hot take for some considering Jessie Bates III is in the secondary and Calais Campbell is coming off the edge. I can't help it. I'm just so looking forward to seeing what Onyemata can do alongside Grady Jarrett.

For years I feel like we've been talking about getting Jarrett help along the defensive interior. Well, the Falcons were finally in the position to do so this offseason and they went out and got someone who 1) has the right experience to be impactful on his own, and 2) has a history with Nielsen that will come in handy early in 2023.

Too often Jarrett has been double teamed (even triple teamed) because that's the only way to keep him out of a quarterback's hair. That pressure on Jarrett immediately shifts when you add Onyemata to the defensive front. You can't put that many blockers on Jarrett any longer, not when Onyemata is beside him. Of course, continue to add the fact that you have Campbell and Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie coming off the edge, too, and you really have to pick and choose your battles with Jarrett. But simply adding Onyemata does a lot for Jarrett, too.