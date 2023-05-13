Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Jovaughn Gwyn talks about transition to center, plus Zach Harrison's physical tools and Bijan Robinson's lightning quick feet

May 13, 2023 at 04:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Jovaughn Gwyn was a star guard at South Carolina. Playing the position well earned him second-team all-conference honors in the freaking SEC, for goodness sakes.

Yet there he was during rookie minicamp, approaching the line with ball in hand. The seventh-round pick was playing center, an unusual spot considering his football background. The Falcons believe he can thrive there, armed with the combination of smarts, savvy and physicality required to play the position.

RELATED CONTENT:

He proved that during two college all-star games, where he practiced snapping the ball and manning the middle of the offensive line. Gwyn says there's "more thinking involved" at center, and that he's looking forward to the challenge of learning a new position.

That's a good thing for Gwyn, who is now employed by a team that prizes versatility along the offensive line.

"Left guard, right guard or center – I'll play wherever they need me to play," Gwyn said after Saturday's practice. "They want me to be versatile, so I'm learning both positions."

Never get a second chance to make a …

First impression. That's key for draft picks and undrafted players alike.

Making a good one, though, doesn't mean standing out on every play.

These rookies are practicing without much time working the Falcons playbook. They're charged with learning on the fly, quickly trying to absorb and apply what they're being taught.

Head coach Arthur Smith made it clear on Friday that his staff is looking for progress, not perfection, during this three-day minicamp.

Gwyn harbors no expectation that he'll perfect every rep at a position he hasn't played much. He wants to show, however, that he can continue to develop quickly.

"I know that I'm going to make a mistake and, if I do, I'm going to show the coaches I'm going to learn from it," the South Carolina product said. "The goal here is to get a little bit better every single day."

Third-round defensive lineman Zach Harrison agrees with that sentiment, but took a more broad approach to the impression he wants to make.

"After these three days, I want the coaches to say, 'that guy works hard,'" Harrison said. "When it comes to the football stuff, I'm going to get better. I'm going to grow. Working hard, that's a choice. If I come out of minicamp and they say, 'Zach goes hard,' that's a good thing. That's the impression I want to leave."

Casual observations

Let's start this section off, as Tori McElhaney did in Friday’s notes, stating that this is a rookie minicamp practice conducted without pads and with players, most of them here on a tryout basis, who got the playbook but a few days ago. Nothing will be even close to perfect. And it also must be said that we can only watch but a third of these 90-minute sessions. There will be no complete pictures painted in this notebook. Only first impressions.

I tried to focus on other areas that Tori did the day before, starting with:

The receiver group: There are no draft picks in this collection, but there are feature players within it. Keilhan Harris' crisp route running in individual drills stood out from an undrafted trio that also includes Justin Marshall and Zay Malone.

Josh Ali showed off some nice hands, including once when he had to go up and snag a high fastball. He stands as motivation for others in rookie minicamp, as a tryout player in 2022 who was later signed to the practice squad. He appeared in two regular-season games and got a reserve futures deal for 2023 camp.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a Stanford product and 2019 second-round NFL draft pick, is in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He's a big dude who plays like one. It's uncertain whether he earns a roster spot, but there's precedent for an older player getting pulled in off a tryout. That's what happened with Geronimo Allison in 2022, though he couldn't turn it into a regular-season roster spot.

Zach Harrison: The Ohio State product is a massive human and sure looks like a fit for what the Falcons are building up front. He has a huge wingspan and frame that could hold more bulk should the team request it. We'll see how he develops and functions within the system, but it was clear right away that he has NFL-quality physical skill for Ryan Nielsen and the coaching staff to work with.

Bijan Robinson: I've already prefaced this section with a plea to avoid reading much into any observation written. It's rookie minicamp, competition is light (full of tryout players) and these practices are teaching sessions more than anything else.

Let's reinforce that here before we talk about the No. 8 overall pick. Let's also say that there's no solid contact, which is required to fully evaluate the run game.

I will say, though, that Robinson has quick feet and incredible balance and makes subtle movements trying to squeak by people. He also played everywhere. It's zero secret that he'll line up across the formation and be used as an offensive weapon, but his route running from out wide was impressive for a running back. His quality hands and confidence snatching balls from the air was evident as well.

Robinson, for one, wasn't shocked to me moving around even at this early stage.

"Falcons head coach Arthur Smith] uses me everywhere, from receiver to running back," Robinson said, [via ESPN. "He lets me do my abilities and skill set the right way, whether it's catching the ball, running routes, obviously running the football, blocking and doing it all."

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice: Day 1

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons rookies in action during the 2023 rookie minicamp.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 15

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 15

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chase Brice #16 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chase Brice #16 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Michal Menet #62 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 15

Atlanta Falcons center Michal Menet #62 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brad Johnson #42 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 15

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brad Johnson #42 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 15

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Eddie Wilson #94 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tackle Eddie Wilson #94 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
AtlantaFalcons wide receiver Dohnte Meyers #83 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 15

AtlantaFalcons wide receiver Dohnte Meyers #83 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 15

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Utah product ready to prove he can thrive, produce at the NFL level

news

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Decorated veteran offered to mentor Falcons third-round pick out of Ohio State

news

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

The first-round NFL Draft pick wore No. 5 at Texas, switched numbers to start his career in Atlanta

news

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Bijan Robinson's Falcons debut, Zach Harrison and DeMarcco Hellams speak to the media, tryout players who stood out highlighted.

news

Falcons sign DB Clark Phillips III to rookie contract

The Utah defensive back was the Falcons fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to rookie deal

The South Carolina product was the Falcons final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams

Atlanta drafted the Alabama product in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson to rookie deal

The Texas product officially joins Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the Falcons backfield.

news

Longtime Falcons scouting executive Phil Emery retires; Anthony Robinson, Rob Kisiel move on to other organizations

news

Bair: Falcons can navigate reasonable 2023 schedule and seriously contend for NFC South title

The team's slate has some obstacles, but doesn't stand in Falcons way.

news

Falcons schedule release: Why the bye is well placed, not after London trip

Falcons' in-season break comes in Week 11, after lone cross-country trip west and before facing rival Saints

Top News

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

Advertising