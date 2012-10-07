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History Made in the Capital

Oct 07, 2012 at 09:04 AM
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Call him "Matty Ice", call him "Mattural" or call him "My Quarterback." No matter what you call him, Falcons QB Matt Ryan wins.

Down 10-7 to begin the 4th quarter, Ryan and the Atlanta offense scored 17 points to come back and take a 24-17 lead and hang on for their fifth win of the season.

The comeback was Ryan's 13th 4th quarter comeback in his five-year career. Ryan engineered a comeback last week as well in the game's final frame, but that win, over the Carolina Panthers, included a game-winning drive on the last possession.

A 53-yard field goal by Matt Bryant tied the score after the Falcons defense gave up one of the few big plays to the Redskins all day, a 77-yard touchdown pass from QB Kirk Cousins (in for the injured Robert Griffin III) to Santana Moss.

The Falcons forced a 3-and-out and Ryan and his clock-managing offense took back over to march up the field to take the game away from Washington. A six play, 69-yard drive ended with a Michael Turner 13-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons the lead.

The Redskins pressed on the following drive, but a Dunta Robinson interception ended Washington's hopes for a second-straight comeback of their own.

Ryan ended the day completing 65 percent of his passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. The win moves Atlanta to 5-0 on the season, the first time in franchise history they've begun the season winning their first five games.

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