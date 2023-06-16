Five takeaways from Falcons mandatory minicamp

3) Battle for the nickel

I have to say, I wasn't really expecting a position battle to arise this early but here we are. If you would have asked me a month ago what the stiffest competition would be for a starting role I would have said the battle for left guard between Matt Hennessy and recent second round pick Matthew Bergeron. That doesn't really seem to be the case as Hennessy worked exclusively with the would-be, first-team offensive line throughout all of OTAs.

Instead, things have heated up at nickel.

When the offseason got underway and the Falcons signed Mike Hughes to a two-year deal, I just assumed that meant he'd be the Falcons primary nickel. But Dee Alford's spring has changed my thinking. It's been Alford who's rotated in as the first-team nickel or star or slot (whatever term you want to use, per Smith in his final minicamp press conference). Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen had a few compliments ready to fire for Alford when asked, with Smith saying his work ethic cannot be overlooked.

But I don't think I am ready to call it Alford's position to lose just yet. I can't forget Hughes and the investment the Falcons made this offseason on the former first round pick. Things could change come August so keep your eyes on this battle. I know I will. It's one I am pretty excited to see play out.

4) Replacing Avery Williams

The worst part of OTAs had to be Williams' injury. In the Falcons first of two practices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Williams tore his ACL. It was a non-contact injury. Smith confirmed two weeks ago that Williams will miss the 2023 season and was set to have surgery before minicamp began this week. Williams was the Falcons primary punt return man, and was arguably one of the best in the league. It's difficult to replace him, but it now has to be done. And like nickel, the battle at punt return should be ablaze through training camp.

The Falcons are not without options. Alford and Hughes extended their battle from defense to special teams during minicamp as both took reps at punt return. Someone Atlanta natives know well also saw some action in the return game. Penny Hart - who the Falcons picked up last month - is someone with punt return experience who'll be fighting for a roster spot come the 53-man cut down in August. Also in the rotation was the Falcons No. 8 overall pick, Bijan Robinson, as well as Scotty Miller and Josh Ali.