Falcons to hold joint practices with Miami Dolphins

Joint practices have been a regular occurrence during the Arthur Smith era. The Falcons held practices like this against Miami in 2021 and twice in 2022, traveling to meet the New York Jets while hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars for preseason practices.

There's great value in facing off against another team, especially when the sessions are conducted well and free of post-play skirmishes. They offer quality work at a high intensity while lessening the injury risk associated with actual game play.

The Falcons learned a ton about their 2021 team when they locked horns with the Dolphins at their state-of-the-art training complex. There's confidence the team can do so again in 2023, brining a far better roster down to Miami Gardens, Fla. Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell and No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson are now lighting the marquee. A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah will have their hands full with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two of the most dynamic receivers in the league.