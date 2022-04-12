Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

The Falcons have signed Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. Firkser comes to Atlanta from the Tennessee Titans, where he spent the last four seasons.

Throughout those four years, Firkser played in 58 games, making three starts with 106 receptions for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns. One of said touchdowns - his first, in fact - came in Week 13 of the 2018 season when Marcus Mariota connected with Firkser in the endzone for a 12-yard catch.

Along with Mariota, Firkser also reunites with Arthur Smith in Atlanta.

Prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019, Smith was Firkser's tight ends coach during his first year with the Titans the year before. At the time, Smith said what stood out about Firkser was his ability to be a patient route runner, saying he has the capabilities to consistently create space throughout his routes.