Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

Apr 12, 2022 at 03:20 PM
The Falcons have signed Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. Firkser comes to Atlanta from the Tennessee Titans, where he spent the last four seasons.

Throughout those four years, Firkser played in 58 games, making three starts with 106 receptions for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns. One of said touchdowns - his first, in fact - came in Week 13 of the 2018 season when Marcus Mariota connected with Firkser in the endzone for a 12-yard catch.

Along with Mariota, Firkser also reunites with Arthur Smith in Atlanta.

Prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019, Smith was Firkser's tight ends coach during his first year with the Titans the year before. At the time, Smith said what stood out about Firkser was his ability to be a patient route runner, saying he has the capabilities to consistently create space throughout his routes.

"Anthony definitely has a good edge about him," Smith told local Tennessee media back in 2018.

This is the first significant signing the Falcons have made to rebuild the tight end position after Hayden Hurst left in free agency and Lee Smith retired at the end of last season.

Though the Falcons have brought back players like Parker Hesse and Ryan Becker, they needed someone like Firkser to compliment the position group that holds Kyle Pitts.

