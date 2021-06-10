Falcons sign OLB Jeff Holland

Jun 10, 2021 at 03:10 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AP_18353781321165
(Greg Trott via AP)

The Atlanta Falcons have signed outside linebacker Jeff Holland to a one-year contract. The 6-2, 249-pound linebacker participated in Atlanta's mandatory minicamp as a tryout player.

Holland was originally signed by the Denver Broncos following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Auburn and has appeared in three career games. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has also spent time with Arizona, Buffalo, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

