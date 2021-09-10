Falcons sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

Sep 10, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AF_20201005_ATLatGB_KH2_7409
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed kicker Elliott Fry to the team's practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have placed outside linebacker George Obinna on the Reserve/Injured List.

Fry spent the final 12 weeks of the 2020 season on the Falcons practice squad and appeared in one game as a standard practice squad elevation, making 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 extra points at Green Bay in Week 4. The 26-year-old kicker has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

