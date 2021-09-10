Falcons sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed kicker Elliott Fry to the team's practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons have placed outside linebacker George Obinna on the Reserve/Injured List.
Fry spent the final 12 weeks of the 2020 season on the Falcons practice squad and appeared in one game as a standard practice squad elevation, making 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 extra points at Green Bay in Week 4. The 26-year-old kicker has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.