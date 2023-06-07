Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Carlos Davis, the team announced on Wednesday.
The news came prior to the day's OTA session, with defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move.
Davis is a big dude, standing 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds. He spent the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, with 12 games played in that span. He has 12 career tackles, including three for a loss and a sack.
Davis could help anchor the defensive interior, providing a big body in depth if he works out as a rotational figure on the 53-man roster. His size could be an asset on early downs if things ultimately work out. He'll have the remainder of the offseason program and training camp to prove he belongs in an impacted position group.
And, as a note, Carlos Davis is the twin brother of former Buccaneers and Colts defensive lineman Khalil Davis.
There's plenty of talent up front these days, while working with position coaches Ryan Nielsen and Dave Huxtable.
Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons in action during the 2023 First Look practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.