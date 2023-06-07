Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move

Jun 07, 2023 at 12:08 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Carlos Davis, the team announced on Wednesday.

The news came prior to the day's OTA session, with defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move.

Davis is a big dude, standing 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds. He spent the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, with 12 games played in that span. He has 12 career tackles, including three for a loss and a sack.

carlos-davis

Davis could help anchor the defensive interior, providing a big body in depth if he works out as a rotational figure on the 53-man roster. His size could be an asset on early downs if things ultimately work out. He'll have the remainder of the offseason program and training camp to prove he belongs in an impacted position group.

And, as a note, Carlos Davis is the twin brother of former Buccaneers and Colts defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

There's plenty of talent up front these days, while working with position coaches Ryan Nielsen and Dave Huxtable.

2023 First Look Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons in action during the 2023 First Look practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 27

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 is interviewed during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 is interviewed during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Dirty Birds Marching Band perform during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

The Dirty Birds Marching Band perform during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 walk onto the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 walk onto the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches the ball during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches the ball during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gives a press conference during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gives a press conference during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 and Atlanta Falcons senior assistant Steve Hoffman during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 and Atlanta Falcons senior assistant Steve Hoffman during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Young fans look on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Young fans look on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons players during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle on the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Atlanta Falcons players huddle on the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
