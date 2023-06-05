Falcons sign defensive back Breon Borders

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons added a new defensive back to the roster with the signing of veteran Breon Borders. The team announced the transaction on Monday afternoon.
Cornerback Jamal Peters was released in a corresponding move.
RELATED CONTENT:
- One question for every Falcons position group: Part I, the offense | Part II, the defense
- Notes, observations from Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Falcons lean into positionless football ideology
- Finding Falcons rookie series: Bijan Robinson | Matthew Bergeron | Zach Harrison
Borders part of 2022 on the Chicago Bears practice squad before being promoted late in the year. He was with Arizona before that.
He has played 32 games over six NFL seasons, with six starts in his career. Borders will battle for a spot on the 53-man roster in a competitive position group with few vacancies available as we head toward the regular season. A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes are expected to play a major role in the cornerback corps.
Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons in action during the 2023 First Look practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.