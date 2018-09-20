Falcons-Saints injury report: Five players sit out practice, including Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons' (1-1) first meeting with the New Orleans Saints (1-1) creeps ever closer, but Atlanta doesn't appear to be getting much healthier.
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After holding four players out of practice on Wednesday, the Falcons had five players miss Thursday's practice as linebacker Corey Nelson was downgraded from his limited status. The other four players - Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Takkarist McKinley and Derrick Shelby - have yet to practice this week.
Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:
The Saints had two players miss practice on Thursday, while three were listed as limited. Here is the full injury report for the Saints from Thursday: