Falcons release inactives for Week 3 game vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Falcons had a few inactive slots set on Friday when cornerback A.J. Terrell and receivers Russell Gage and Frank Darby were ruled out on the team's official injury report.
There were some new and interesting selections with the other three inactive players for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Defensive lineman John Cominsky and running Wayne Gallman continue to be healthy scratches, unable to work their way into the game-day rotation. Tight end Parker Hesse is inactive after contributing the first two weeks.
That creates a lane for two rookies to play their first regular season game. Cornerback Darren Hall will be working a game for the first time on Sunday, providing cornerback depth necessitated by Terrell's injury.
Adding quarterback Feleipe Franks to the active list is somewhat unusual, considering the Falcons have three quarterbacks active. That's unusual, considering Josh Rosen remains the primary backup.
Juwan Green is also set to make his NFL debut after being designated as a standard practice squad elevation. Punter Cameron Nizialek will continue with his duties, a point made clear Saturday when the Falcons didn't sign or elevate Dustin Colquitt to the active roster.
Here's the full inactive list:
+ WR Russell Gage
+ WR Frank Darby
+ CB A.J. Terrell
+ DL John Cominsky
+ RB Wayne Gallman
+ TE Parker Hesse