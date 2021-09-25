Falcons elevate Juwan Green from practice squad to fortify receiver group vs. Giants

Sep 25, 2021 at 04:16 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Juwan Green TD

The Falcons are a little light at the receiver position. Starter Russell Gage and reserve Frank Darby have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the host New York Giants with injury, leaving just four healthy receivers on the active 53-man roster.

The team will use relatively new practice squad rules to fortify the position group. The Falcons designated receiver Juwan Green as a standard practice-squad elevation, meaning he moves to the active roster for the Giants game and reverts back to the practice squad once the weekend is over.

There is no corresponding move required in this instance.

A team can use the elevation twice on a practice-squad player, though they'd have to sign to the active roster or cut him after the second use.

Having Green available gives the Falcons options despite the receiver injuries, though depth there is also strengthened from outside the position group. Vesatile tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst can line up most anywhere, including the slot and out wide.

Calvin Ridley and Olamide Zaccheaus will be the primary receiver targets, with Tajae Sharpe also an expected contributor against the Giants.

