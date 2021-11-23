Falcons release depth chart before Week 12 contest vs. Jaguars

The Falcons have done some shuffling around on their depth chart this week ahead of their road game in Jacksonville.
Most recently, the team signed punter Thomas Morstead after Dustin Colquitt was placed on the club's COVID-19 reserve list.
Last week, the Falcons moved Hayden Hurst (ankle) and Daren Bates (groin) to the team's injured reserve roster. Both sat out during Atlanta's Thursday night loss to the Patriots.
At minimum, Hurst and Bates will miss the Falcons' next two matchups against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. Lee Smith has taken Hurst's starting spot opposite fellow tight end Kyle Pitts on the team's Week 12 depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon, before Sunday afternoon's game against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Bates is replaced by Emmanuel Ellerbee, who was recently promoted from the practice squad.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Dante Folwer
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Emmanuel Ellerbee
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|James Vaughters
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|Chris Williamson
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Avery Williams