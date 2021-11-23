Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 12 contest vs. Jaguars

Nov 23, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Abby Patrick

The Falcons have done some shuffling around on their depth chart this week ahead of their road game in Jacksonville.

Most recently, the team signed punter Thomas Morstead after Dustin Colquitt was placed on the club's COVID-19 reserve list.

Last week, the Falcons moved Hayden Hurst (ankle) and Daren Bates (groin) to the team's injured reserve roster. Both sat out during Atlanta's Thursday night loss to the Patriots.

At minimum, Hurst and Bates will miss the Falcons' next two matchups against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. Lee Smith has taken Hurst's starting spot opposite fellow tight end Kyle Pitts on the team's Week 12 depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon, before Sunday afternoon's game against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Bates is replaced by Emmanuel Ellerbee, who was recently promoted from the practice squad.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett
TE Lee Smith Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Folwer Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Emmanuel Ellerbee
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall Chris Williamson
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
