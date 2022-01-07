Falcons injury report: Four Falcons designated questionable heading into Saints game

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was designated as questionable to play the New Orleans Saints, according to an official injury report released by the team on Friday.
Pitts was a limited participant in Thursday and Friday practices after missing Wednesday's work dealing with a hamstring injury. The Falcons are far better with Pitts in the lineup, and he plays such a unique role that the entire thing can't be replaced by one player.
Pitts also has a chance to break Mike Ditka's record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, a goal he'd like to accomplish if able to play in the season finale on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Running back Qadree Ollison and receiver Frank Darby were also considered questionable against the Saints.
So was starting left guard Jalen Mayfield, who is dealing with a back injury. He was added to the participation report on Thursday. Josh Andrews is the backup left guard on the team's depth chart and could step in if Mayfield can't go.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/