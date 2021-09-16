Falcons Daily: How do you confuse Tom Brady? You don't

Pees said when it comes to stopping Brady, or confusing him, that it's better to assume he knows exactly what's coming. The long-time defensive coordinator thought that of Peyton Manning, too.

"I'm just going to assume they're going to see it," Pees said of trying scheme up anything against Brady or Manning. "They're going to know. It's better to assume they know what we're doing than to assume that they don't."

Sure, there are disguises Pees could draw up to attempt to confound Brady, but it's more realistic to know it's not a disguise at all when it comes to him. It's just a stick-on mustache against the eyes of someone who's seen just about every disguise in the book. Pees said that this "absolutely" puts pressure on the defense to be in precisely the correct spot when the ball is snapped.

And when it comes to what not to do against Brady, Pees has a list.

No. 1: Don't get cute

Pees recalled a safety he had a few years back who tried to fool Brady. Essentially, Brady saw what the safety was trying to do leaning one way to give him a look. It didn't work out for said safety. Brady connected with a receiver on a seam route for a 40-yard gain.

No. 2: Don't play in one coverage

You have to mix coverage with Brady. You just have to. When it comes to Pees' philosophy, you won't see the Falcons sitting in the same coverage play in and play out. Brady will burn you if you do that.

No. 3: Don't give up the deep ball

This was the final note Pees made. You have to make Brady work, and a 50-yard touchdown? Well, "it's just too easy" for him. The defense wants to - obviously - get stops in the red zone and get off the field on third down, but...