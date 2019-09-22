Falcons-Colts: Deadrin Senat, Jordan Miller among Atlanta's inactives

Sep 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Senat_ATLvsNO_KD_11222018_1842

The Falcons ruled out starting punter Matt Bosher on Friday due to a groin injury, making him one of the seven inactive players for Atlanta's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

RELATED CONTENT

Joining Bosher on the inactive list are second-year defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and rookies Jordan Miller and Qadree Ollison. The Falcons have not been shy about playing their younger draft picks in years past, but that hasn't necessarily been the case thus far in 2019.

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Falcons on Sunday:

Inactives_Wk3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Four Falcons designated questionable heading into Saints game

news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison, Jalen Mayfield as Saints practice week progresses

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Fabian Moreau as Saints practice prep begins

Qadree Ollison did not participate on Wednesday; Frank Darby was limited
news

Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

The veteran starting cornerback still has a chance to play Buffalo
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

news

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit
news

Falcons injury report: New updates for Deion Jones, Marlon Davidson as Week 16 prep continues

Falcons have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

news

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst as 49ers practice week begins

Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji full participants after missing Panthers game

Top News

Rebuilding pass rush, outside linebacker position in Atlanta: Falcons breakdown

Drew Dalman focused on building trust, always being ready during first year -- Rookie review

Finding help for Grady Jarrett along defensive interior: Falcons breakdown

Bair Mail: Estimating a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, prioritizing NFL draft needs, Marcus Mariota, developmental QBs and more

Advertising