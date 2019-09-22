Falcons-Colts: Deadrin Senat, Jordan Miller among Atlanta's inactives

The Falcons ruled out starting punter Matt Bosher on Friday due to a groin injury, making him one of the seven inactive players for Atlanta's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
RELATED CONTENT
Joining Bosher on the inactive list are second-year defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and rookies Jordan Miller and Qadree Ollison. The Falcons have not been shy about playing their younger draft picks in years past, but that hasn't necessarily been the case thus far in 2019.
Here is the full list of inactive players for the Falcons on Sunday: