Falcons bring back wide receiver as off-season programs begin

The Falcons have signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. This decision comes after the Falcons tendered the receiver at the right-of-first refusal last month.

At the time, this meant Atlanta could match any offer a team made to Zaccheaus. If they did not match said offer, there would have been no draft compensation for the Falcons because Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent.

The organization has been working to rebuild the receiver room in Atlanta in recent weeks. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage making the jump to Tampa Bay in free agency, as it stood last month the only Falcons receiver in the room outside of Zaccheaus who caught a pass in 2021 was Frank Darby.

Since then, the Falcons have added a few receivers on one-year deals, including Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate.