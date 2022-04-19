Falcons bring back wide receiver as off-season programs begin

The Falcons have signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. This decision comes after the Falcons tendered the receiver at the right-of-first refusal last month.
At the time, this meant Atlanta could match any offer a team made to Zaccheaus. If they did not match said offer, there would have been no draft compensation for the Falcons because Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent.
The organization has been working to rebuild the receiver room in Atlanta in recent weeks. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage making the jump to Tampa Bay in free agency, as it stood last month the only Falcons receiver in the room outside of Zaccheaus who caught a pass in 2021 was Frank Darby.
Since then, the Falcons have added a few receivers on one-year deals, including Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate.
As for a refresher on Zaccheaus: He joined the Falcons in 2019 and saw his contribution as a receiver increase as the Falcons had to rely on him more and more in the absence of players like Julio Jones and Ridley over the last two seasons. In those two years, Zaccheaus made an appearance in 28 games, accumulating 680 yards on 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
