Falcons bring back wide receiver as off-season programs begin

Atlanta has signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal. 

Apr 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211128_ATLatJAC_MM3_4840
Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. This decision comes after the Falcons tendered the receiver at the right-of-first refusal last month.

At the time, this meant Atlanta could match any offer a team made to Zaccheaus. If they did not match said offer, there would have been no draft compensation for the Falcons because Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent.

RELATED CONTENT:

The organization has been working to rebuild the receiver room in Atlanta in recent weeks. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage making the jump to Tampa Bay in free agency, as it stood last month the only Falcons receiver in the room outside of Zaccheaus who caught a pass in 2021 was Frank Darby.

Since then, the Falcons have added a few receivers on one-year deals, including Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate.

As for a refresher on Zaccheaus: He joined the Falcons in 2019 and saw his contribution as a receiver increase as the Falcons had to rely on him more and more in the absence of players like Julio Jones and Ridley over the last two seasons. In those two years, Zaccheaus made an appearance in 28 games, accumulating 680 yards on 51 receptions with four touchdowns.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons could find their future franchise quarterback in the draft.

news

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

It may not be the most exciting solution, but could it be more important for the long-term health of the organization to wait to find a solution at quarterback?

news

Falcons bring in defensive line reinforcement on one-year deal

Vincent Taylor is coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him through majority of the 2021 season.

news

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

We also see who Falcons fans want at No. 8 overall

news

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Mariota looking to end "bridge quarterback" conversation with solid play, leadership

news

NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

Desmond Ridder goes to Seahawks at No. 9, Saints get Malik Willis at No. 16

news

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Jasper played six seasons with Atlanta during a nine-year NFL career

news

Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

You also have a chance to make the Falcons pick in this Friday mailbag

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Should Falcons fortify offensive line with Charles Cross?

Falcons offensive line would get huge boost, skill players would benefit, by taking Mississippi State alum in 2022 NFL Draft

Top News

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Advertising