Falcons tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus

The Falcons have tendered wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus at the right-of-first-refusal number, the team announced on Tuesday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In essence, tendering Zaccheaus at the right-of-first-refusal means the Falcons can match any offer a team makes to Zaccheaus. If they do not match said offer, there is no draft compensation for the Falcons because Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent.
Zaccheaus joined the Falcons in 2019 and has seen his contribution as a receiver increase as the Falcons have had to rely on him more and more in the absence of players like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley over the last two seasons. In those two years, Zaccheaus has made an appearance in 28 games. He has accumulated 680 yards on 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
As it currently stands, the Falcons' wide receiver room is as barren as it's been in years. With Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage reportedly heading to Tampa Bay, the only receiver in the room outside of Zaccheaus who caught a pass in 2021 is Frank Darby. The Falcons have work to do this offseason to build this position group back up.
