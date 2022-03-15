Falcons tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus

In essence, tendering Zaccheaus at the right-of-first-refusal means the Falcons can match any offer a team makes to Zaccheaus. If they do not match said offer, there is no draft compensation for the Falcons because Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent.

Zaccheaus joined the Falcons in 2019 and has seen his contribution as a receiver increase as the Falcons have had to rely on him more and more in the absence of players like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley over the last two seasons. In those two years, Zaccheaus has made an appearance in 28 games. He has accumulated 680 yards on 51 receptions with four touchdowns.