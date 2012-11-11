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Falcons at Saints: Starters and Inactives

Nov 11, 2012 at 03:03 AM

Per NFL rules, both the Falcons and Saints must designate "inactive" players 90 minutes prior to kickoff in order to bring their active roster down to 46 players for the game. Below is the list of inactive players, as well as the official starting lineups for both the Falcons and Saints.

FALCONS INACTIVES
4 QB Dominique Davis
15 WR Kevin Cone
26 S Charles Mitchell
56 LB Sean Weatherspoon
68 OG Phillipkeith Manley
76 OT Lamar Holmes
92 DT Travian Robertson

SAINTS INACTIVES
15 WR Courtney Roby
43 RB Darren Sproles
44 CB Elbert Mack
58 LB Scott Shanle
64 OT Zach Strief
75 DT Tyrunn Walker
93 DE Junior Galette

FALCONS OFFENSIVE STARTERS
11 WR Julio Jones
72 LT Sam Baker
63 LG Justin Blalock
62 C Todd McClure
66 RG Peter Konz
77 RT Tyson Clabo
88 TE Tony Gonzalez
84 WR Roddy White
2 QB Matt Ryan
33 RB Michael Turner
42 FB Mike Cox

FALCONS DEFENSIVE STARTERS
55 DE John Abraham
94 DT Peria Jerry
95 DT Jonathan Babineaux
93 DE Ray Edwards
54 WLB Stephen Nicholas
52 MLB Akeem Dent
53 SLB Mike Peterson
23 CB Dunta Robinson
22 CB Asante Samuel
25 S William Moore
28 S Thomas DeCoud

FALCONS SPECIAL TEAMS STARTERS
3 K Matt Bryant
5 KO Matt Bosher
5 P Matt Bosher
32 KR Jacquizz Rodgers
29 PR Dominique Franks
47 LS Josh Harris
5 H Matt Bosher

SAINTS OFFENSIVE STARTERS
12 WR Marques Colston
74 LT Jermon Bushrod
66 LG Ben Grubbs
60 C Brian de la Puente
73 RG Jahri Evans
71 RT Charles Brown
80 TE Jimmy Graham
19 WR Devery Henderson
9 QB Drew Brees
45 FB Jed Collins
23 RB Pierre Thomas

SAINTS DEFENSIVE STARTERS
94 LE Cameron Jordan
77 DT Brodrick Bunkley
98 DT Sedrick Ellis
91 RE Will Smith
57 SLB David Hawthorne
50 MLB Curtis Lofton
51 WLB Jonathan Vilma
33 LCB Jabari Greer
41 SS Roman Harper
27 FS Malcolm Jenkins
21 RCB Patrick Robinson

SAINTS SPECIAL TEAMS STARTERS
6 P Thomas Morstead
5 K Garrett Hartley
6 H Thomas Morstead
47 LS Justin Drescher
10 H Chase Daniel
39 PR Travaris Cadet
39 KR Travaris Cadet

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