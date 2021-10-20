Falcons Daily: Analyzing progress of 2021 NFL Draft picks not named Kyle Pitts

As for Grant and Hall, they were two of the main role players who had to step into a different role because of injuries. With Isaiah Oliver out for the year with a knee injury and Williams sidelined as well, it was Grant who took over at nickel against the Jets.

"If I'm out there, they're calling on me to make a play," Grant said. "I love the game and being able to help my team win, no matter how that is. Last game, that was in the nickel. We came out with a 'W.' I feel like I played a part in that, which is great."

Hall was also present in certain packages, playing in 30 percent of the defensive snaps against the Jets in London, significantly more than anything he's had up to this point as he was a healthy scratch through a couple of games.

Let's not forget Ade Ogundeji and Ta'Quon Graham, either. Both have also played key rotational roles across the Falcons defensive line. Ogundeji, particularly, has established himself as a player who has earned the right to play more and more as the weeks have gone on. He's a player who has shown that with more live reps comes more consistency. He played arguably his best game last Sunday, sacking Zach Wilson once for a loss of nine yards. He also contributed a couple key tackles and quarterback hurries, too. Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said a couple weeks ago that the vision for Ogundeji is to one day be the "bell cow" of the position group. He's trending the right way.