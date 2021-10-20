Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Jaylinn Hawkins entering Dolphins week

Russell Gage, Erik Harris and Marlon Davidson not listed on participation report

Oct 20, 2021 at 03:29 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The early week injury focus centered around those returning from previous ailments and personal issues. The Falcons got good news on those fronts, with Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Erik Harris and Marlon Davidson returning to work without the need to be listed on the Falcons' Wednesday participation report.

There were, however, some unexpected names showing up there. Edge rusher Dante Fowler was included. He did not participate due to a knee injury. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was out with an illness.

The prospect of playing Miami on Sunday without Fowler should not be appealing to Falcons fans. He's the team's best edge rusher by far, essentially a three-down player who has functioned well against the run and pass. Fowler played just 25 defensive snaps in the previous game against the Jets, a low sum relative to his standard activity level.

Options behind him aren't as fearsome should the Falcons have to exercise them if Fowler's unable to go.

Cornerback Avery Williams was limited with the same hamstring strain suffered just before the Jets game in London. Head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons will let the week play out before making a decision on his status.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

