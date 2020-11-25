Falcons activate Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that defensive end Dante Fowler has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 during the team's bye week, and he was unable to play this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Now able to rejoin the team, Fowler figures to reclaim his starting role as an edge rusher for Atlanta's defense.
So far this season, Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks. With Fowler coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons only have receiver Laquon Treadwell listed under that designation.