Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Editor's Note: The "Eight at No. 8" series is an installment of eight separate stories evaluating eight different prospects the Falcons could take with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. With holes to fill, there are a number of directions Atlanta could go with its first-round pick. Over the course of the next few weeks, we'll take a look at eight players who could fit in the 2022 Falcons roster and beyond.

The Falcons' wide receiving core has been one of the biggest questions this offseason. Frank Darby, who caught one pass in 2021, is the only receiver currently returning to the group in 2022. Olamide Zaccheus is a restricted free agent who could return but has not signed his tender. The Falcons have the first right of refusal on any team who tries to offer him a contract. Atlanta hasn't signed any pass-catchers yet who have proven to be a true number one wide receiver in their careers elsewhere.

RELATED CONTENT:

This draft is as good as any for the Falcons to rebuild their receiver room with a potential superstar receiver for the future. Four to six wide receivers are projected to go in the first round, one of the deepest classes at receiver in recent memory.

Arguably the best receiver of this year's class is Ohio State's Garrett Wilson. He caught 70 passes for 1058 yards in 2021, emerging as the best Buckeye receiver in the most talented group in the nation.