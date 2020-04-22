Early Bird Report: Book by Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced

On Wednesday morning, William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced plans to publish a book by Home Depot cofounder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank titled "Good Company."

The book will be published on Sept. 15, 2020 and can be pre-ordered at www.arthurblank.com. Blank's goal in writing "Good Company" is to educate readers about how a values-based vision to business can empower companies, associates and customers while also attaining financial success.

"I deeply believe that we live in an abundant world - one where there is enough for everyone," Blank said in the press release. "My sincere hope for this book is that it will be read by current and aspiring leaders and fuel their optimism and dedication to making a positive difference in the world. I hope readers come away with confidence that their desire to succeed in business does not have to be at odds with their desire to live a life of meaning and purpose. During the unprecedented, difficult challenges we are facing today, current and future leaders have an extraordinary opportunity and challenge to weather the storm and prove that through upholding values we can add value to our companies and to those we serve."

