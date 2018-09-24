 Skip to main content

Dan Quinn wants Falcons' pass rush to kick into gear, not happy with amount of good rushes vs. Saints

Sep 24, 2018 at 05:42 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

NOvsATL_FirstHalf_LB_092318__0111

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – With three key injuries on the second level of the defense, the Falcons will need to rely on all facets of their defense moving forward, including the pass rush.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons were missing defensive ends Takkarist McKinley and Derrick Shelby in their loss to the Saints, but coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism he would get some of his injured players back this weekend and said he believed McKinley is the closest to returning. The second-year pass-rusher's return would provide a boost to a defensive line the Falcons may lean on.

"I think we're not where we're going to be in that department yet," Quinn said of the pass rush. "I think when we get Takk back and him and Vic [Beasley] together, I think that's a good combination that we like. Yesterday, I certainly wasn't happy with the amount of good rushes we had, not counting screens or that type of deal."

McKinley is currently tied with Brian Poole as the Falcons' sack leader with two sacks in as many games. Beasley is the only other player who has recorded a sack this season, which occurred against Drew Brees on Sunday.

Given the changes at the linebacker and safety positions the Falcons have had, they will need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The past two games have presented a challenge in that area, given Cam Newton's size and mobility and the short amount of time Brees has the ball in his hands, but that won't be the case in the coming weeks.

Atlanta's defensive scheme is built, in part, on generating a pass-rush, and that's become even more crucial.

"It's really the balance of our defense," Quinn said. "The way the three-deep system that we play, obviously putting pressure on the quarterback is a big part of that. When you play zone defense, if you're not going to get the quarterback to move, it's going to get harder."

Related Content

news

Falcons players enjoying World Cup fervor in Atlanta

Bijan Robinson and Drake London are among the Falcons players and coaches enjoying the opportunity to watch soccer stars like Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Júnior on the World Cup stage.

news

Where Kyle Pitts ranks among tight ends in Falcons history

Pitts has become one of the top NFL players at his position since entering the league in 2021.

news

The evaluation that led to Kyle Pitts' new deal

The franchise tag gave Atlanta's new leadership time to learn who Pitts was on and off the field. What they learned reinforced their belief he belongs in the Falcons' plans beyond just 2026.

news

Report: Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with Kyle Pitts on new contract

With this new deal, Pitts is part of the team's longer-term future.

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs & minicamp

What we learned during Kevin Stefanski's first offseason program as Falcons head coach.

news

Falcons sign Australian punter Matthew Hayball

Hayball has been designated as Atlanta's exempt international player and therefore does not count against the Falcons' 90-man roster limit.

news

Falcons practice report: What we learned on Day 2 of minicamp

Notes and observations from the Falcons' final on-field session of minicamp.

news

Falcons sign three UFL standouts

The team released three players in corresponding moves, including wide receiver Casey Washington.

news

2026 Atlanta Falcons training camp schedule announced

The Falcons will have a total of 10 practices open to fans.

news

Falcons practice report: What we learned on Day 1 of minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons took to the field under cloudy skies for their first practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

news

Falcons to host six tryout players for minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons will welcome six tryout players to their minicamp this week.

news

Falcons trade 2027 sixth-round pick to Chiefs for Wanya Morris, seventh-round pick

Since joining the league in 2023, Morris has seen action in 43 games with 16 starts.

Top News

Falcons players enjoying World Cup fervor in Atlanta

Where Kyle Pitts ranks among tight ends in Falcons history

The evaluation that led to Kyle Pitts' new deal

Report: Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with Kyle Pitts on new contract