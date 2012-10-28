Corey Peters Active Against Eagles

After missing the first six weeks of the season, Corey Peters is active against the Eagles.

Peters, who injured his foot in the offseason and missed the offseason training as well as training camp, was activated on Monday and practiced all week. Peters spent all week working back into football shape, but should be expected to play since he is on the active roster for Sunday.

Inactives for the Falcons include QB , C Joe Hawley, LT Lamar Holmes, WR Harry Douglas, DT Travian Robertson, DE Jonathan Massaquoi and DE Cliff Matthews.

Harry Douglas, who missed practice all week, was ruled out on Friday.

Peters return helps the Falcons defense, but most notably the run defense. Atlanta's run D is ranked 28th in the league entering Sunday, allowing 143.8 yards per game on the ground. Against a dangerous back in LeSean McCoy, Peters will have an opportunity to impact in his first game back.