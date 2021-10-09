Bair: Why Falcons need run game to get right vs. Jets

Ryan also identified a key for improvement on the ground.

"We've got to do a good job of getting our backs into the second level," he said. "I've always thought that you kind of pound away and you get your three- and four-yard runs and then, all of a sudden, if you continue to get to that second level, the big ones hit.

"All 11 of us have to do our part. We've got to do a great job on the backside of runs on the outside blocking DBs and making sure we're getting hats on hats and just giving the back one or two guys to run off of. There are opportunities for it. I think we can really do it, and we're going to continue to work towards it, but if we can continue to get our backs to the second level and finish on the outsides and on the backsides of plays I think that's going to help us out."

Patterson and Davis can be impactful working in space. Patterson uses speed in those situations. Davis can be physical with defensive backs once he's through the line.

Ryan's mantra during this inconsistent is that, if they've done it well once, they can do it again. That certainly applies to the rushing attack, which has made some good plays to this point.

The passing game could use an assist against the Jets, down two vital pieces heading into a gotta-have-it game. Ryan believes the run game is close, ready for a big day in the near future.