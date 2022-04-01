Bair Mail: Whether Falcons should take a QB in 2022 NFL Draft, when to look WR, options at No. 8 overall, Jordan Davis and big-school prospects

We're now less than a month from the NFL draft, where the Falcons will make some of the biggest decisions of this offseason. And, yes, that includes some of the monsters recently executed, including the Matt Ryan trade.

I spoke to general manager Terry Fontenot on Monday and you could tell he was excited to make some picks that could expand and fortify the team's young foundation. It was clear he enjoys this time of year.

I, too, enjoy the heck out of it. That's why I was bummed to skip the Wednesday Bair Mail, but Tori McElhaney did an excellent job filling in and answering your questions well. Appreciate the pick-me-up.

And, just to get it out of the way, there will be no April Fool's Day pranks in this mailbag. You should definitely find time in your day to pull at least one on your friends.

Let's get right to your questions in Friday's mailbag:

Bill Witten from Killen, Ga.

Do you believe there is any possibility the Falcons would draft a quarterback in the first two rounds? Surely they aren't foolish enough to even consider doing that. Matt Ryan year after year was destroyed because the offensive line was so bad. Can you imagine what would happen to a rookie or the second year if they sat him for a year? Their defense was an embarrassment in getting sacks. I say best defensive or offensive player in round 1 and the first pick in round 2 and the best receiver for the second pick of round 2. What do you say?

Bair: I think they're going best player available at every spot. They have needs everywhere, especially at premium positions typically selected in earlier portions of the draft.