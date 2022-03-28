Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early 

Falcons take USC's Drake London; Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis go to division rivals.

Mar 28, 2022 at 01:31 PM
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Former Chiefs speedster wide receiver Tyreek Hill added to one of the most memorable free agency periods in NFL history when it was announced that he would be traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill signed an extension that would make him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

With many superstars changing places, and top players completing pro days, team's needs and draft selections have changed.

Here's a look at how the first round might play out, including what the Falcons will do at No. 8.

JAX
1
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge | Michigan


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch

The Jags were big spenders early in free agency, and used some of their money to protect No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence by franchsie tagging Cam Robinson and signing Brandon Scherff. So the Jaguars bulk up their defensive line by selecting who many evaluators consider the best edge rusher in the class.

DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

The Lions had the third least sacks in the NFL last season, Thibodeaux may have the highest upside of any defender in this draft and could be a franchise cornerstone in Detroit.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

The Texans have a whopping 11 draft picks this year and many needs. Texans go best player available, and Hamilton fills the void left by safety Justin Reid, who bolted for Kansas City in free agency.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Travon Walker
Edge | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

Walker is an athletic freak who proved through position and coverage drills at his pro day that he can thrive in any scheme.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Ickey Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Giants started ten different offensive lineman last season, they fill their biggest need here with the best offensive lineman in the draft.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

The Panthers look to end the revolving door that their quarterback position was in 2021 with who many evaluators are calling the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Jermaine Johnson III
EDGE | Florida State

via Bears

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

The Giants get one of the most productive edge rushers in college football in 2021.

ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

Arthur Smith gets another large dynamic pass-catcher in the first rounds of back-to-back drafts. London's ability to make contested catches will make him a tough cover especially in the red zone, and his 6-foot-4, 219 pound frame makes him hard to bring down after the catch.

SEA
9
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama

via Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The Seahawks snag a tackle for the future to help with their struggling offensive line.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Sauce gardner
CB | Cincinatti

via Seahawks

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Gardner fills the Jets biggest need, and has all the traits to become a superstar in the league.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

The Commanders add another dynamic pass catcher for newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

The Vikings secondary struggled significantly in 2021. They invest one of the most talented players in this draft in the hopes that Stingley can return to his 2019 All-American form.

HOU
13
Jordan Davis
DT | Georgia

via Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata

Texans continue to bolster Lovie Smith's defense with their second pick of the first round. Davis is another athletic freak from Georgia, and shot up draft boards after his outstanding NFL Combine.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Taylor Moton (physical) / Tristan Wirfs (play)

General manager Erik DeCosta called Cross an "outstanding athlete" and said he resembled a power forward in pass protection at the NFL Combine. Cross should have an immediate impact on the Ravens run-heavy offense.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

The Eagles end their 43-year drought of not drafting a linebacker in the first round with one of the best defensive players in college in 2021.

PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

Olave speed should help open up the Eagles offense, and make life a little easier for Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Jalen Hurts.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Devonte Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

The Chargers' fearsome pass rush gets even scarier with an explosive force in the middle of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler (arm) / Jalen Hurts (build/play style)

The quarterback with the highest upside in the draft falls in the Saints lap.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
George Karlaftis
Edge | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Karlaftis should immediately upgrade the Eagles pass rush, which had the second least sacks in the NFL last season.

PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Trevor Penning
OL | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)

Penning plays with an attitude and toughness that should fit right in it Pittsburgh.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Trent McDuffie looks to fill the Giant void of J.C. Jackson in the Patriots secondary.

GB
22
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

via Raiders

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown (with more wiggle)

The Packers finally draft a receiver in the first-round after Davante Adams' move to the Raiders.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Andrew Booth Jr.
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

The Cardinals fill their biggest need with Booth, who will help Arizona slow down Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and the many other talented pass catchers in the NFC West.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Zion Johnson
OG | Boston College

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford

The Cowboys offensive line struggled in 2021, Johnson fills the void left by Connor WIlliams at guard.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

Williams makes the Bills already prolific offense even better, adding speed and skill to an offense that already keeps opposing defensive coordinators up all night.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Kenyon Green
OG | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Green is powerful run blocker, and he'll ensure Derrick Henry continues to dominate defenses.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Travis Jones
DT | Connecticut

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Johnathan Hankins

Jones adds youth to Bucaneers defensive line and will contribute in year one.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Packers shock everyone by going receiver twice in the first round, making Aaron Rodgers ecstatic.

KC
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Christian Watson
WR | North Dakota St

Via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: KeeSean Johnson

Watson is 6-foot-4, 208-pounds, and ran a 4.36 at the combine. The Chiefs get a player with potential to become a matchup nightmare in the NFL

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Kaiir Elam
CB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson

The Chiefs secure a replacement for Charvarius Ward a quick and talented cornerback from Florida.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

The Bengals get another piece on the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

Dean was the best player on Georgia's all-time great defense in 2021, the Lions get a high value pick here.

