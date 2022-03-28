NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early 

Former Chiefs speedster wide receiver Tyreek Hill added to one of the most memorable free agency periods in NFL history when it was announced that he would be traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill signed an extension that would make him the highest-paid receiver in the league.
With many superstars changing places, and top players completing pro days, team's needs and draft selections have changed.
Here's a look at how the first round might play out, including what the Falcons will do at No. 8.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch
The Jags were big spenders early in free agency, and used some of their money to protect No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence by franchsie tagging Cam Robinson and signing Brandon Scherff. So the Jaguars bulk up their defensive line by selecting who many evaluators consider the best edge rusher in the class.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
The Lions had the third least sacks in the NFL last season, Thibodeaux may have the highest upside of any defender in this draft and could be a franchise cornerstone in Detroit.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
The Texans have a whopping 11 draft picks this year and many needs. Texans go best player available, and Hamilton fills the void left by safety Justin Reid, who bolted for Kansas City in free agency.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
Walker is an athletic freak who proved through position and coverage drills at his pro day that he can thrive in any scheme.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
The Giants started ten different offensive lineman last season, they fill their biggest need here with the best offensive lineman in the draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
The Panthers look to end the revolving door that their quarterback position was in 2021 with who many evaluators are calling the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class.
via Bears
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
The Giants get one of the most productive edge rushers in college football in 2021.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Arthur Smith gets another large dynamic pass-catcher in the first rounds of back-to-back drafts. London's ability to make contested catches will make him a tough cover especially in the red zone, and his 6-foot-4, 219 pound frame makes him hard to bring down after the catch.
via Broncos
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The Seahawks snag a tackle for the future to help with their struggling offensive line.
via Seahawks
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Gardner fills the Jets biggest need, and has all the traits to become a superstar in the league.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
The Commanders add another dynamic pass catcher for newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
The Vikings secondary struggled significantly in 2021. They invest one of the most talented players in this draft in the hopes that Stingley can return to his 2019 All-American form.
via Browns
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata
Texans continue to bolster Lovie Smith's defense with their second pick of the first round. Davis is another athletic freak from Georgia, and shot up draft boards after his outstanding NFL Combine.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Taylor Moton (physical) / Tristan Wirfs (play)
General manager Erik DeCosta called Cross an "outstanding athlete" and said he resembled a power forward in pass protection at the NFL Combine. Cross should have an immediate impact on the Ravens run-heavy offense.
via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
The Eagles end their 43-year drought of not drafting a linebacker in the first round with one of the best defensive players in college in 2021.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
Olave speed should help open up the Eagles offense, and make life a little easier for Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Jalen Hurts.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
The Chargers' fearsome pass rush gets even scarier with an explosive force in the middle of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler (arm) / Jalen Hurts (build/play style)
The quarterback with the highest upside in the draft falls in the Saints lap.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Karlaftis should immediately upgrade the Eagles pass rush, which had the second least sacks in the NFL last season.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)
Penning plays with an attitude and toughness that should fit right in it Pittsburgh.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Trent McDuffie looks to fill the Giant void of J.C. Jackson in the Patriots secondary.
via Raiders
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown (with more wiggle)
The Packers finally draft a receiver in the first-round after Davante Adams' move to the Raiders.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
The Cardinals fill their biggest need with Booth, who will help Arizona slow down Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and the many other talented pass catchers in the NFC West.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford
The Cowboys offensive line struggled in 2021, Johnson fills the void left by Connor WIlliams at guard.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
Williams makes the Bills already prolific offense even better, adding speed and skill to an offense that already keeps opposing defensive coordinators up all night.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Green is powerful run blocker, and he'll ensure Derrick Henry continues to dominate defenses.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Johnathan Hankins
Jones adds youth to Bucaneers defensive line and will contribute in year one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Packers shock everyone by going receiver twice in the first round, making Aaron Rodgers ecstatic.
Via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: KeeSean Johnson
Watson is 6-foot-4, 208-pounds, and ran a 4.36 at the combine. The Chiefs get a player with potential to become a matchup nightmare in the NFL
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson
The Chiefs secure a replacement for Charvarius Ward a quick and talented cornerback from Florida.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
The Bengals get another piece on the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
Dean was the best player on Georgia's all-time great defense in 2021, the Lions get a high value pick here.
