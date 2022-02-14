Bair Mail: On prospects of Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux available at No. 8, Jordan Love as possible Matt Ryan successor

Christopher Duke from Oceanside, Calif.

I understand the debate regarding best player available vs drafting for/at a position of need, however, I don't see a situation in which we go offense with that eighth pick. Also, K. Thibodeaux keeps falling in mock drafts. Do you think he'll be there at #8 for us? Lastly, any chance we exercise patience at the QB position and either a) wait for the '23 NFL Draft (which supposedly should be loaded with QB's), or b) keep an eye out on the situation concerning K. Murray and the Cardinals?

Bair: Have I ever mentioned, Christopher, that I'm from San Diego. Surfed Oceanside Pier a few times in my day, as well. That's a good town you're in. Enjoy that 72 and partly cloudy for me, will you?

Now on you your questions. You're right that receiver is often mocked to the Falcons at No. 8. Don't forget the Calvin Ridley storyline is a national conversation, which is probably driving that logic. I agree that defense would be preferable in that spot. I also believe that quarterback should be a 2023 thing, though I always offer the caveat that, if you fall in love with one, you move mountains to get him.

I don't get the Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 8 thing, either. If he falls, that'd be an easy a pick as the Falcons could make.

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

Okay Bair, after much deliberation I think we should trade down a few spots and pick Jermaine Johnson II. His stock has risen since the Senior Bowl, but most projections still have him as mid to late first rounder. Given other teams needs for a QB, and O-Line help I'm sure someone will panic and make a desperate trade. We could certainly use the extra draft capital to shore up our trenches and potentially still get a quality CB. Your thoughts and opinions could potentially sway me leading into the draft.

Bair: I think a trade down is a good option, and that Johnson's a darn good player who could be available in the middle of the first round. The key thing, though, is to wait until draft day and see how the board falls. If Thibodeaux or someone you covet is available at No. 8, take him. If the first seven picks don't go your way, have a price and some packages to go down and get more quantity while still landing a quality player.

Call for questions