Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota's opportunity, Malik Willis at No. 8, drafting a running back in 2022 NFL Draft

Calvin Lum from Phoenix, Ariz.

I love watching Mariota thru out the years. He is an electric player when He has the ball, don't know what he'll do with it. Too bad he had a lot of different coaches in his first 4 years in the NFL. Do you think he would've been a different player if he had a steady coach when he first came out?

Bair: I do, Calvin. So much of quarterback success is the organization you go to and the coaching you get. There are tons of super-talented quarterbacks who were busts after being put in bad situations. Others were nurtured and developed and consequently thrived.

Mariota had so many coordinators early on, so it's fair to say stability may have helped. He was the No. 2 overall pick for a reason, and was a truly electric college player now super motivated to make the most of a second chance to be a full-time starter. I think this pairing with Arthur Smith – despite the fact he was Titans OC in 2019 when Mariota got benched – will be a good thing. He fits scheme to player strengths, without expecting it the other way around.

Real question that we can't answer until closer to the season: Does he have enough help to thrive? Even a mobile quarterback needs protection. Even an improvisational passer needs receivers creating separation. Time will tell on that front, but it's an important storyline to follow. I've talked to several who worked with him at the Raiders – I covered them for a long time – and they're optimistic he'll make the most of this chance. I am, too.

Calum Ewing from Newnan, Ga.

Would you rather draft a running back this year to complement Patterson (Like Freeman and Coleman did) like Kenneth Walker or Dameon Pierce, or would you wait until next year and get Bijan Robinson, who I see as a generational prospect? He could replace Patterson full time in Year 2, as Cordarrelle will probably retire after that last year of his contract. However, if we are going to tank for a QB next year, we'd probably need another FRP to get Robinson. With the QB question, what if Mariota proves to be a great QB? What would we do then if we have the opportunity to take Bryce Young or CJ Stroud? Bijan?

Bair: I think now is the time to draft a young running back. I also don't think the first round is the place to take one in any year. I like Kenneth Walker and Dameon Pierce and Breece Hall and Isaiah Spiller. There are good options in the middle rounds of this draft to go get a young runner. The Falcons don't have one outside Qadree Ollison right now.