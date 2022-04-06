Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota's opportunity, Malik Willis at No. 8, drafting a running back in 2022 NFL Draft

We also discuss taking a top tackle early in this Wednesday mailbag

Apr 06, 2022 at 04:15 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair-mail-4-6

The pro day circuit is almost done. The top 30 visits are underway and draft boards are rounding into shape heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

RELATED CONTENT:

We're getting ever closer to the Falcons selecting at No. 8 overall, and it's clear the anticipation is high for who that prospect might be. There's a fair amount of intrigue surrounding Marcus Mariota, the presumptive Falcons starting quarterback at this stage of the NFL offseason.

We dive into all that and more in Wednesday's mailbag. Let's dive right into it.

Calvin Lum from Phoenix, Ariz.

I love watching Mariota thru out the years. He is an electric player when He has the ball, don't know what he'll do with it. Too bad he had a lot of different coaches in his first 4 years in the NFL. Do you think he would've been a different player if he had a steady coach when he first came out?

Bair: I do, Calvin. So much of quarterback success is the organization you go to and the coaching you get. There are tons of super-talented quarterbacks who were busts after being put in bad situations. Others were nurtured and developed and consequently thrived.

Mariota had so many coordinators early on, so it's fair to say stability may have helped. He was the No. 2 overall pick for a reason, and was a truly electric college player now super motivated to make the most of a second chance to be a full-time starter. I think this pairing with Arthur Smith – despite the fact he was Titans OC in 2019 when Mariota got benched – will be a good thing. He fits scheme to player strengths, without expecting it the other way around.

Real question that we can't answer until closer to the season: Does he have enough help to thrive? Even a mobile quarterback needs protection. Even an improvisational passer needs receivers creating separation. Time will tell on that front, but it's an important storyline to follow. I've talked to several who worked with him at the Raiders – I covered them for a long time – and they're optimistic he'll make the most of this chance. I am, too.

Calum Ewing from Newnan, Ga.

Would you rather draft a running back this year to complement Patterson (Like Freeman and Coleman did) like Kenneth Walker or Dameon Pierce, or would you wait until next year and get Bijan Robinson, who I see as a generational prospect? He could replace Patterson full time in Year 2, as Cordarrelle will probably retire after that last year of his contract. However, if we are going to tank for a QB next year, we'd probably need another FRP to get Robinson. With the QB question, what if Mariota proves to be a great QB? What would we do then if we have the opportunity to take Bryce Young or CJ Stroud? Bijan?

Bair: I think now is the time to draft a young running back. I also don't think the first round is the place to take one in any year. I like Kenneth Walker and Dameon Pierce and Breece Hall and Isaiah Spiller. There are good options in the middle rounds of this draft to go get a young runner. The Falcons don't have one outside Qadree Ollison right now.

If Mariota pans out positively and the Falcons no longer have a quarterback need – I also think that's a relative longshot – go with the best defender or receiver or right tackle you can find.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

JC Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

Scott, if Malik Willis does go to the Panthers, we can get to the business of building the basis for a strong team. We yawned at getting a second pick for Julio and a third-round pick for Ryan but we now have five picks in the first three rounds. Assuming Willis is gone, who would be your magic five if you got to pick them? If Willis isn't gone, what do you do since we already have Mariota? I have a good feeling about Mariota getting the job done, not just as a stop gap. Shouldn't we wait to see what he does? What if he shines but we have drafted Willis?

Bair: I don't think the Falcons should take a quarterback whether Malik Willis is available at No 8 overall or not. A group of five I really like at 8, that could be available:

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux

2. Sauce Gardner

3. Charles Cross

4. Kyle Hamilton

5. Drake London

Those are the five because I assume Travon Walker won't make it that far. Some of my five won't either, and Garrett Wilson was another heavy consideration for the select group you requested.

Jake Stevens from Gainesville, Ga.

With there being a few tackles that may potentially be available. How would that fit us? We just extended Mathews and the top lineman play left tackle as well. Is that transition from left to right capable at the next level? And what do you think about that?

Bair: I'm definitely open to going with a tackle early, though it's possible Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross will all be gone by the No. 8 pick. At that point, are you taking Trevor Penning that high? Ehh. Good player, but I'm not sure about that one.

In terms of versatility, Neal as played tons of right tackle. Ekwonu has played tackle and guard and analysts say he can play anywhere. Cross has only played on the left, I believe, has been a left tackle almost exclusively. Penning showed some versatility at the Senior Bowl.

I don't think Jake Matthews' presence (and recent extension) would impact whether the Falcons add another offensive tackle, especially a top talent.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Friday's mailbag.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Falcons add veteran offensive tackle to bolster line of scrimmage depth

Atlanta signs offensive tackle Germain Ifedi to one-year deal.

news

Should the Falcons make a first round trade? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Scott and Kris take a look at the Falcons options with the No. 8 pick on the line.

news

Falcons have signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans

Alabama product has ties to Arthur Smith, Dean Pees

news

Bair Mail: Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux, Marcus Mariota, stockpiling 2023 NFL draft capital and more

We also discuss some options possibly available in the second and third rounds

news

Report: Malik Willis to visit Falcons

Atlanta had a formal interview with Willis in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine last month.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Aidan Hutchinson becomes No. 1 pick, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker in top 10

news

Wyche: Where Falcons stand after Matt Ryan trade, Deshaun Watson exploration

Offseason moves, save quarterback, fall in line with grand plan; NFL Draft vital to proper roster construction

news

Falcons offseason program dates announced

Arthur Smith's 2022 squad will gather for first time April 19

news

Falcons sign speedy receiver Damiere Byrd

Falcons have now signed three pass catchers during free agency

news

Bair Mail: Whether Falcons should take a QB in 2022 NFL Draft, when to look WR, options at No. 8 overall, Jordan Davis and big-school prospects

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons sign veteran defensive back to help fortify secondary

Dean Marlowe provides depth, some starting experience, to safety group

Top News

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota's opportunity, Malik Willis at No. 8, drafting a running back in 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons add veteran offensive tackle to bolster line of scrimmage depth

Falcons have signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans

Should the Falcons make a first round trade? -- Question of the Week

Advertising