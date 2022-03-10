2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Editor's note: This tracker will be updated as the Falcons make visits to various pro days to evaluate draft prospects.
The college all-star games and NFL Scouting Combine are now in the rearview, but the NFL Draft is more than a month away. That means is pro day season. That means Falcons coaches and scouts will be combing the country getting a close look at college prospects and how they fare at their respective pro days.
RELATED CONTENT:
They officially cranked up on March 9 and will go into April and provide an opportunity for that school's prospects to show off for NFL personnel people. It's a great opportunity to look at players who could be high picks or undrafted free agents, and the Falcons will take full advantage.
Let's take a look at the pro days [with at least one player invited to the combine] that have taken place and others coming up next, with Falcons-related news and general draft notes from select pro days:
2022 PRO DAY SCHEDULE
The following is a list of college pro days that have taken place, with schools and top prospects noted (most recent visits are listed first):
March 10
FORDHAM
- NFL combine invitations: Nick Zakelj, OL
- Falcons draft history: None
SOUTH ALABAMA
- NFL combine invitations: Jalen Tolbert, WR
- Falcons draft history: None
March 9
ARKANSAS
- NFL combine invitations: Montaric Brown, DB ,Treylon Burks, WR, Myron Cunningham, OL, John Ridgeway, DL, Tre Williams, LB
- Falcons draft history:
- 2007: DE Jamaal Anderson – Round 1, Pick 8; DB Chris Houston – Round 2, Pick 41
- 2001: DE Randy Garner – Round 6, Pick 167
- 1977: G R.C. Thielemann – Round 2, Pick 36
- 1973: G Tom Reed – Round 8, Pick 195; WR Jim Hodge – Round 17, Pick 428
- 1967: DB Martine Bercher – Round 6, Pick 151
- 1966: G Mike Bender – Round 10, Pick 141
KANSAS STATE
- NFL combine invitations: Skylar Thompson, QB
- Falcons draft history: None
OKLAHOMA
- NFL combine invitations: Brian Asamoah, LB, Nik Bonitto, DL, Gabe Brkic, K, Kennedy Brooks, RB, Jeremiah Hall, TE, Marquis Hayes, OL, Tyrese Robinson, OL, Isaiah Thomas, DL, Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB, Perrion Winfrey, DL, Mike Woods, WR
- Falcons draft history:
- 2010: DB Dominique Franks – Round 5, Pick 135
- 2008: LB Curtis Lofton – Round 2, Pick 37
- 1993: DB Darnell Walker – Round 7, Pick 178
- 1992: DB Terry Ray – Round 6, Pick 158
- 1991: RB Erric Pegram – Round 6, Pick 145
- 1986: DT Tony Casillas – Round 1, Pick 2
- 1984: DE Rick Bryan – Round 1, Pick 9; DB Scott Case – Round 2, Pick 32
- 1984: LB Thomas Benson – Round 2, Pick 36
- 1980: DB Mike Babb – Rd 11, Pick 284
- 1970: C Ken Mendenhall – Rd 5, Pick 116
UAB
- NFL combine invitations: Alex Wright, DL
- Falcons draft history:
- 2005: WR Roddy White – Round 1, Pick 27
WISCONSIN
- NFL combine invitations: Logan Bruss, OL, Leo Chenal, LB, Jake Ferguson, TE, Jack Sanborn, LB
- Falcons draft history:
- 2014: DB Dezmen Southward – Round 3, Pick 68
- 2012: C Peter Konz – Round 2, Pick 55; RB Bradie Ewing – Round 5, Pick 157
- 1987: LB Michael Reid – Round 7, Pick 181; RB Larry Emery – Round 12, Pick 320
- 1982: DB Von Mansfield – Round 5, Pick 122; LB Dave Levenick – Round 12, Pick 315
- 1973: RB Rufus Ferguson – Round 16, Pick 404
- 1972: RB Lance Moon – Round 7, Pick 171; TE Larry Mialik – Round 12, Pick 302
- 1971: DB Dan Crooks – Round 13, Pick 319
March 8
MIAMI (OHIO)
- NFL combine invitations: Dominique Robinson, DL
- Falcons draft history: None