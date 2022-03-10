2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Editor's note: This tracker will be updated as the Falcons make visits to various pro days to evaluate draft prospects.

The college all-star games and NFL Scouting Combine are now in the rearview, but the NFL Draft is more than a month away. That means is pro day season. That means Falcons coaches and scouts will be combing the country getting a close look at college prospects and how they fare at their respective pro days.

RELATED CONTENT:

They officially cranked up on March 9 and will go into April and provide an opportunity for that school's prospects to show off for NFL personnel people. It's a great opportunity to look at players who could be high picks or undrafted free agents, and the Falcons will take full advantage.