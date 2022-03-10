2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Your one-stop shop for information on Falcons activity and how prospects fare at this year's college pro days

Mar 10, 2022 at 08:52 AM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Editor's note: This tracker will be updated as the Falcons make visits to various pro days to evaluate draft prospects.

The college all-star games and NFL Scouting Combine are now in the rearview, but the NFL Draft is more than a month away. That means is pro day season. That means Falcons coaches and scouts will be combing the country getting a close look at college prospects and how they fare at their respective pro days.

They officially cranked up on March 9 and will go into April and provide an opportunity for that school's prospects to show off for NFL personnel people. It's a great opportunity to look at players who could be high picks or undrafted free agents, and the Falcons will take full advantage.

Let's take a look at the pro days [with at least one player invited to the combine] that have taken place and others coming up next, with Falcons-related news and general draft notes from select pro days:

2022 PRO DAY SCHEDULE

The following is a list of college pro days that have taken place, with schools and top prospects noted (most recent visits are listed first):

March 10

FORDHAM

  • NFL combine invitations: Nick Zakelj, OL
  • Falcons draft history: None

SOUTH ALABAMA

  • NFL combine invitations: Jalen Tolbert, WR
  • Falcons draft history: None

March 9

ARKANSAS

  • NFL combine invitations: Montaric Brown, DB ,Treylon Burks, WR, Myron Cunningham, OL, John Ridgeway, DL, Tre Williams, LB
  • Falcons draft history:
  • 2007: DE Jamaal Anderson – Round 1, Pick 8; DB Chris Houston – Round 2, Pick 41
  • 2001: DE Randy Garner – Round 6, Pick 167
  • 1977: G R.C. Thielemann – Round 2, Pick 36
  • 1973: G Tom Reed – Round 8, Pick 195; WR Jim Hodge – Round 17, Pick 428
  • 1967: DB Martine Bercher – Round 6, Pick 151
  • 1966: G Mike Bender – Round 10, Pick 141

KANSAS STATE

  • NFL combine invitations: Skylar Thompson, QB
  • Falcons draft history: None

OKLAHOMA

  • NFL combine invitations: Brian Asamoah, LB, Nik Bonitto, DL, Gabe Brkic, K, Kennedy Brooks, RB, Jeremiah Hall, TE, Marquis Hayes, OL, Tyrese Robinson, OL, Isaiah Thomas, DL, Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB, Perrion Winfrey, DL, Mike Woods, WR
  • Falcons draft history:
  • 2010: DB Dominique Franks – Round 5, Pick 135
  • 2008: LB Curtis Lofton – Round 2, Pick 37
  • 1993: DB Darnell Walker – Round 7, Pick 178
  • 1992: DB Terry Ray – Round 6, Pick 158
  • 1991: RB Erric Pegram – Round 6, Pick 145
  • 1986: DT Tony Casillas – Round 1, Pick 2
  • 1984: DE Rick Bryan – Round 1, Pick 9; DB Scott Case – Round 2, Pick 32
  • 1984: LB Thomas Benson – Round 2, Pick 36
  • 1980: DB Mike Babb – Rd 11, Pick 284
  • 1970: C Ken Mendenhall – Rd 5, Pick 116

UAB

  • NFL combine invitations: Alex Wright, DL
  • Falcons draft history:
  • 2005: WR Roddy White – Round 1, Pick 27

WISCONSIN

  • NFL combine invitations: Logan Bruss, OL, Leo Chenal, LB, Jake Ferguson, TE, Jack Sanborn, LB
  • Falcons draft history:
  • 2014: DB Dezmen Southward – Round 3, Pick 68
  • 2012: C Peter Konz – Round 2, Pick 55; RB Bradie Ewing – Round 5, Pick 157
  • 1987: LB Michael Reid – Round 7, Pick 181; RB Larry Emery – Round 12, Pick 320
  • 1982: DB Von Mansfield – Round 5, Pick 122; LB Dave Levenick – Round 12, Pick 315
  • 1973: RB Rufus Ferguson – Round 16, Pick 404
  • 1972: RB Lance Moon – Round 7, Pick 171; TE Larry Mialik – Round 12, Pick 302
  • 1971: DB Dan Crooks – Round 13, Pick 319

March 8

MIAMI (OHIO)

  • NFL combine invitations: Dominique Robinson, DL
  • Falcons draft history: None
