Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith entering his second Falcons season

We've got one more week of OTAs, followed by a mandatory minicamp. Then it'll get real quiet around the NFL landscape, with players and coaches headed for white-sand beaches during a time where they can truly get away from it all.

We are in the midst of a sneak preview of this new-look Falcons roster, especially with new players all over the depth chart.

Watching this rookie class has been intriguing. It has also been fun detailing how returners can take that leap in production.

Kyle Pitts has potential to do exactly that, which is how we'll lead off this Monday mailbag:

Mason Carson from the Battery (ATL)

I heard Arthur Smith say he thinks Kyle Pitts will be even better in his second season. That's really saying something, considering how good he was as a rookie. What's a realistic expectation of how productive he can be in 2022? And, do you think Drake London's presence can help Kyle?

Bair: Arthur Smith said last season that Pitts was "just scratching the surface," after he recorded the second-best season by a rookie tight end in NFL history. The Falcons head coach isn’t wrong. He could well be someone Travis Kelce-like, who often leads his team in receiving, with totals closer to 1,500 yards than a thousand. That's an ideal scenario for the Falcons at their No. 4 overall pick. Pitts has proven a hard worker and productive talent who grew tremendously during his rookie year. He'll certainly be better in his sophomore season. Can he be steady? Can he be clutch? The Falcons will need him to be if they are to outperform expectations in 2022.