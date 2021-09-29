Bair Mail: On Feleipe Franks, Matt Ryan's time in pocket, Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and defensive trends

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

It seems as though that Jalen Mayfield has been improving since week 1, and he's not my biggest concern for our offensive line, but Kaleb McGary has been struggling mightily for a third-year starter a right tackle, so when do you think that Matt Gono might return? I think that center Matt Hennessy hasn't struggled nearly as much as McGary, so that's been a pleasant surprise, and with how good the Washington football team's defensive line is, I hope that Dave Ragone, and Arthur smith can come up with a great game plan to use our running backs & tight ends to help chip block against their defensive line and attack their linebackers on seam routes by Pitts and Hurst.

Bair: I agree with you, Charlie. Right tackle is an issue to this point. Kaleb McGary has allowed two sacks and 11 total pressures in three games and hasn't been great in the run game. Honestly not sure about Matt Gono's current status, but I don't think he was ever expected back at this point.

The Falcons will certainly scheme some help for the offensive front against Washington's standout defensive line, meaning Lee Smith could play a vital role in this one. They have to buy Ryan some time to get the ball out. That will be essential to Sunday's outcome.

Michael Gerwing, Ahaus, Germany

Good morning Scott, and greetings from Germany. You are doing an excellent work covering our Falcons. My question regards Grant. What's his status so far in the Team. I know that every rookie develops on a different pace and truly believe that our coaches evaluate the players right, but after years of wasting 2nd day picks it would be nice to find some good players. How has Grant's camp been? Thanks for your answer.

Bair: The Falcons second-round NFL Draft pick has become a core special teams player as a rookie, though he isn't currently making defensive contributions. Coordinator Dean Pees has made it clear Grant needs a firmer grasp of the defense before working in on game days, leaving Jaylinn Hawkins as the primary reserve.

He was just okay this summer, so it's no shock that he isn't contributing heavily on the defensive end.

Call for questions