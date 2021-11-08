Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's future, fan 'heart attacks,' playoff prospects, A.J. Terrell and the Falcons secondary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Everyone feeling okay and fully recovered from the insanity that was Falcons-Saints? It's fine if you're not.

"We've got to stop giving people heart attacks," the offensive weapon said.

We'll address that topic and a bunch more from Sunday's game, the good and eyebrow-raising moments alike. We'll also home in on Patterson's play, ponder his future with this franchise and get to a bunch more in this mailbag.

Let's get to it:

Nathan Pruitt from Gainesville, Ga

Hey Scott, It felt like a gut punch when the Falcons gave up an 18 point lead in the 4th to our bitter rival Saints, but after that beautiful pass from Ryan to Patterson and Koo's kick split the uprights, knowing the Saints fans gut punch felt even worse feels pretty good!

I know Cordarrelle Patterson is on a one-year deal but getting him extended has to be a priority for the front office, right?

Bair: As we all know, the Falcons are tight on salary-cap space this season and next. That doesn't bode well for offering big extensions, especially with some massive deals remaining on the books.

Patterson is working on a one-year deal while exploding on the scene, garnering national attention for his offensive production after being known primarily as a return man. Patterson has been awesome under head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith, and the Falcons would surely want him back for a return engagement.

There's no guarantee, however, that will happen. We just don't know what his value might be on the open market after a career year. We're also closer to the end of Patterson's career than the beginning, so this next deal might be viewed as the best chance to cash in. He'd be crazy not to evaluate his future through that lens.