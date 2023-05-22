Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Mack Hollins and Falcons receivers, plus the future of Matthew Bergeron

Scott, why do you think the Falcons thought so highly of Matthew Bergeron who never played guard to give a 4th round pick to move up and select rather than take O'Cyrus Torrence who was an All-America who only played guard and was projected in some mock drafts to be selected in the first round?

Bair: Hey Bill. Thanks, as always, for the question. Matthew Bergeron is a tank. He has an NFL build and, after watching him work even in a no-pads situation at Falcons rookie minincamp, you can tell he's an aggressor and a people mover. I don't necessarily think you should look at him as someone who can only step in at left guard., though. If he plays that position for more than one contract, that's a win. But he's a career tackle and, in theory, could be an option to move back outside should there be an availability in years to come. Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary are here for the next few seasons, but Bergeron could slide outside if there's a vacancy. If not, keep him inside.