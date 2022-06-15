Bair Mail: On Casey Hayward, Deion Jones, Feleipe Franks, Falcons team chemistry

Nicholas Dagsher from Sacramento, Calif.

It seems like there's a strong narrative that can be made around the Drake London and Grady Jarrett interviews. They both came out this week saying that this team has a strong bond already, Grady even said he thinks it's the strongest bond of any team he's been on! (He went to the Super Bowl, and was part of the, "Brotherhood", here. That's a big statement!) I'm curious your thoughts on them saying this; is it as evident to you guys while watching them, as it is to them?

Bair: The old chip-on-your-shoulder mentality has come up a lot this offseason, and the point has real merit when considering this roster's construction. There are a bunch of guys here on one-year, prove-it deals. The draft class is full of guys who thrive on proving people wrong. And even the incumbent veterans want to show the Falcons are better than prognosticators think.

That's a bonding agent for sure. It has been clear, to answer the question directly, that these guys do like each other and are trying to come together and play better than the sum of their parts. They're hanging out a good deal during the offseason program. It's a helpful environment, not a finger pointing one, at this stage. Will that continue if times go bad? Only time will tell on that front, it's a good thing to build chemistry now. That's part of what the offseason program is for.

Tish Flemming from Atlanta

Do you think we will ever see a female kicker in the NFL? Would be cool to see a female kicker learn behind Koo.

Bair: I don't think the Falcons would look away from anyone who could help them win. There are a few roadblocks, however, to employing developmental prospects at the kicker position. They don't carry an extra kicker, even on the practice squad, on a regular basis. Roster spots are too valuable at other positions. Elliott Fry was often signed to the practice squad before games in case Younghoe Koo got hurt or sick, but even that practice died down. They have one of the best kickers on this planet on a five-year deal, so they're good there. The Falcons are just set at that spot.

