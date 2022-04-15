Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

Hey Scott, it's been far too long. I'm recent days and weeks we've seen rumblings of Thibodeaux's draft stock falling and Ridder's ascending. Considering both have been linked to Atlanta, do you think it's all just pre-draft smoke or are there any validity to these rumors? Especially given the Steelers, Panthers, and Saints potentially making moves for a QB.

On a side note did you happen to hear about your guy Kyle Hamilton tweeting out that Drake and Lebron are better than both Michael Jackson and Jordan in their respective careers? That blasphemy drops him on my draft board posthaste.

Bair: In my opinion, I think the theory that Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will drop deep into the top is bollocks. No way, man. He's too good. I've mocked him at No. 8 a few times, but lately I don't think there's any way he falls that far. No. 7 to the Giants might be his floor.

There's also some talk of Cincinnati quarterback of Desmond Ridder going higher than expected, maybe in the first round. He could be perceived as a pro-ready prospect an otherwise established team might jump at (see: Seahawks, Seattle). I think that's definitely a possibility.

No matter how much a team is linked to a player, doesn't mean they'll get him. I don't see a trade back into the late first round to secure a quarterback, but that's just me.

Also, that's the first disappointing thing I've heard about Kyle Hamilton. Ha! These young kids gotta know they're history. I'll take the MJs in that comparison, any day.

James Tate from Glendale, Ariz.

Hey Bair! So much debate on who we should take at #8 from all of the sports outlets. I feel like they don't have a clue about the ATL. We've had troubles in the trenches for a long while now that needs to be fixed before we can truly contend. We need to take an Edge or address the O-line at #8, a real difference maker. If we can't stabilize our lines, the skill positions really won't matter that much. What is your take on this?

Bair: I assume you're referring to the mocks attaching receivers and the occasional cornerback to the Falcons. If they can match an edge rusher of quality to the No. 8 pick, that'd be hard to pass up. Would you rather have the draft class' best receiver or the No. 4 tackle? I go receiver there. Kris Rhim wrote about Garrett Wilson Friday and I'm intrigued.