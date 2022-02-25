Bair Mail: Drake London, Treylon Burks at No. 8, trading back into first round, prioritizing free agency needs

Charlie Ward from London, U.K.

Welcome back from your break. Broad question I guess but what likely free agents do you think we will target? I also saw a Browns rumor that Austin Hooper could be a potential cut there? I loved him when he was here and its not really worked out for him... likely we will hit a large number of vets for those 1 year deals again; anyone to keep an eye on?

Bair: We talk so much about prioritizing NFL draft needs and not enough about free agency in that light, despite the fact free agency is all about needs. The Falcons have several of them to fill, likely on shorter-term contracts, as Charlie points out.

Before we get to the list, let's point out that free agent activity will hinge on whether they re-sign some of their own, especially Foye Oluokun, Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo (restricted free agent) and Russell Gage. Isaiah Oliver, too.

We could list several affordable options, but here are positions I think they should address with veteran help:

1. Receivers (plus draft additions)

2. Edge rusher (plus draft additions)

3. Left guard

4. Cornerback

5. Backup QB

6. Nose tackle

7. Tight end

I didn't include offensive tackle or running back because I think that's a better draft option. The Falcons will sign free agents in high volume and need to be smart finding great value throughout this process. That's a tough thing competitive open market, but that's the task at hand.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Welcome back, Scott...The piece about Claude Humphrey (sidebar, I was at the preseason game when he blew out his knee) got me to thinking about the Falcons history of drafting pass rushers, and it ain't very good. With the exception of Humphrey and Beasley's fluke year, I can't think of any pick from any front office that wasn't a bust. Takk, anyone? Is this just bad luck or is there an underlying reason, or hidden philosophy that keep us drafting busts? It's kind of like the Jets and QB's.

Bair: I would caution against applying tradition to a new regime, Will, and, to borrow a sentiment from Joe Burrow, this year's Bengals didn't care about previous playoff futility. In that light, Terry Fontenot didn't draft any of the edge rushers you're referencing. You're right that it has been a while since the Falcons took an effective one and that has to change. Like, in a hurry.